CHP officer killed, two others wounded in Southern California shootout

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KRON/AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two other officers were wounded Monday night during a shooting in Riverside County on the 215 freeway.

An Officer involved shooting occurred earlier today. Three of our officers were involved and a suspect. One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained. Updates will follow!! #californiahighwaypatrol #whatsgoingoninriversidecounty #code3news #bluelifematters💙 #abc7 #ktla pic.twitter.com/yzkHSguQ1P — CHPRiverside (@ChpRiverside) August 13, 2019

Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback says a CHP officer stopped a white pickup truck when the driver pulled out a rifle.

Three officers were hit. The CHP tweeted that one officer died.

The gunman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Railsback also says someone in another car was hit by glass that caused minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the front windows of two patrol cars and large holes blown in their back windows. What appeared to be an assault-style rifle was on the ground.

CHP cruisers, fire engines and ambulances were on the scene.

Helicopters were also flying overhead.

The conditions of the other officers injured are unclear at this time.

This is developing, check back for updates