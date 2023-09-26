FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Oakland residents were arrested after officers seized over $600,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

CHP says on Friday, around 6:00 p.m., CHP conducted an enforcement stop on a 2009 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. The stop occurred on northbound I-5 at Nees Avenue in Fresno County. During the contact, the sergeant determined the driver and female passenger were unlicensed.

While conducting a vehicle inventory prior to impounding the Toyota, the sergeant says to have located approximately 42 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the trunk. The sergeant also located approximately two pounds of fentanyl powder while searching the interior of the vehicle. The drugs had an estimated street value of $601,360.

Seidy Lopez Cristhofer Galvez

CHP identified the driver as 23-year-old Christhofer Armando Galvez of Oakland and the passenger as 33-year-old Seidy Aleman Lopez of Oakland. Officers say they were arrested and the case was turned over to the Fresni High Impact Investigation Team (HIIT).

Officers say Galvez and Lopez were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for sale, and transportation of methamphetamine and fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.