CHP ready for max enforcement for Fourth of July weekend

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Bay Area roads will be busy this holiday getaway weekend.

Every available California Highway Patrol officer will be working during this maximum enforcement period.

Officers will be on high alert for drivers who are speeding, distracted or impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“We are trying to keep the roadways safe and we want people to be aware that we are out here so try and make better choices,” said CHP Officer Brandon Correia.

While out on highways 4, 80 and 680 in the East Bay, Officer Corriera positioned himself in a few spots, looking for drivers making the wrong choices.

It did not take long before one driver clocked in at 89 miles an hour, well above the speed limit.

This driver gets a ticket for speeding and can leave, the CHP hopes with a lesson learned to slow down.

During last year’s Independence holiday, the CHP made 389 arrests for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We want to get impaired drivers off the road,” Correia said.

From now until Sunday night, drivers should notice more patrol cars out.

With so many people on the highways, the CHP wants to stop any person behind the wheel before a worst case scenario.

