Over $1 million in stolen goods and $250,000 in cash was recovered by CHP. (Photos courtesy California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division)

VALLEJO (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced five arrests Friday along with the recovery of $1 million in stolen cargo, and the seizure of $250,000 in cash.

The arrests were the result of a two-year CHP investigation.

“On August 4, 2022, CHP CTIP teams, the Los Angeles Airport Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a joint operation within Los Angeles County,” a Facebook post states. “Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies.”

“This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals,” CHP GGD Chief Chris Costigan stated. “This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation.”

The identities of those arrested are not being released “as it may compromise the ongoing investigation,” the post concludes.