HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN)– The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m.

The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.