(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk 84-year-old man.

John William Show was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. in Morgan Hill. He is believed to be on foot and his clothing description is currently unknown, authorities said.

The 84-year-old is described as 5-feet, 6-inches and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The Silver Alert is for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. If you see Show, call 911 immediately.