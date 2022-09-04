(KRON) — It’s a safe and smart move to elect a designated driver, and this weekend filled with celebrations is no exception. California Highway Patrol has made 607 DUI arrests statewide so far this Labor Day Weekend, according to a tweet posted by CHP Headquarters.

CHP announced that deputies would be patrolling roadways in increased numbers for the agency’s Maximum Enforcement effort this Labor Day weekend. In the first 12 hours of the weekend CHP had already arrested 288 DUI drivers statewide.

This Labor Day weekend the CHP will be patrolling California’s roadways in increased numbers. Please be mindful of holiday traffic, drive at a safe and legal speed, put away all distractions, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up and never drive impaired. pic.twitter.com/ScZHPkYkdL — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) September 3, 2022

Earlier this month, KRON4 reported the high costs associated with getting a DUI. The DUI process is estimated to cost approximately $18,000 according to San Mateo Police Department. San Mateo County Sheriff’s office also has extra deputies patrolling over the holiday weekend.

