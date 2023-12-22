SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl in San Francisco this year — the equivalent of over 9 million lethal doses — Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The drugs were seized in the roughly 10-block radius of SF’s Tenderloin as part of a joint operation with the San Francisco Police Department.

In addition to the drugs being seized, the CHP also issued more than 4,468 citations and made 428 arrests for illegal activity, according to a statement from the governor’s office. CHP officers also recovered more than a dozen firearms linked to crimes.

“We’re cleaning up San Francisco’s streets,” said Gov. Newsom. “Working alongside our local and federal partners, the CHP is seizing more drugs and more illegal guns and providing the safety and security every Californian deserves.”

The joint enforcement effort was launched on May 1. Officers were deployed in multiple teams in the Tenderloin and immediately surrounding areas, Newsom’s office said. Gov. Newsom announced in June that he was doubling the number of CHP officers deployed in the effort.

A new joint law enforcement task force to investigate opioid-linked deaths and poisonings in the city was also formed and will begin operating in 2024.

In addition to CHP and SFPD, other agencies involved in the operation included:

California National Guard

California Department of Justice

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office

The joint operation in SF is part of Gov. Newsom’s “Master Plan” for tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis, the governor’s office said. Earlier this week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced that hundreds of people had been arrested for dealing drugs as part of the multiagency crackdown.