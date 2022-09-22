Dong Pham, 80, was last seen Sept. 21 around noon. (Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found.

Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and Mossland Drive in San Jose’s Vinci South neighborhood, CHP stated.

“Pham is believed to be on foot and wearing a white shirt, red and white shorts, and may be using a blue walker,” CHP continued.

KRON ON is streaming live

Pham is 5-foot-10-inches tall, 180 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes.

Shortly after CHP’s alert, the San Jose Police Department announced she had been found.

“Thank you for all your help and retweets,” San Jose police stated. “Teamwork.”