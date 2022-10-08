BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane.

The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes of the highway were closed as crews worked the scene.

All lanes were reported reopened at 6:18 a.m., according to the CHP.

