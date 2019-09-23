Two bodies found near vehicle connected to Amber Alert out of Merced County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Two bodies have been found near a car connected to an Amber Alert issued over the weekend where a father abducted his 2-year-old son, according to authorities.

The red 2005 Hyundai Elantra was found Sunday night in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities of the bodies have not yet been released.

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated the Amber Alert.

Authorities on Saturday said 2-year-old John Weir was last seen Friday around 7 p.m. in the Atwater/Merced area with his father, Steven Weir, 32.

The California Highway Patrol described Steven Weir as armed and dangerous.