CHP warns of maximum enforcement period for 4th of July holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – CHP is reminding drivers to slow down and celebrate responsibly this 4th of July holiday weekend.

CHP will observe a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) starting Wednesday, July 3 at 6:01 p.m. and ending Sunday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m.

All available officers will be watching for motorists who are speeding, driving distracted, not wearing seat belts, or driving while under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.

During last year’s 4th of July Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP arrested 389 DUI drivers and investigated 12 fatal crashes.

Remember that impaired driving doesn’t just mean alcohol.

It is also illegal to drive while impaired by drugs, regardless if they are legal or illegal.

Designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service or taxi if you plan on drinking on the holiday.