Christmas in Scottsdale: My trip to Four Seasons Troon North and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Scottsdale, Arizona is a popular destination for work and play during the fall and winter seasons; the hot desert sun cools down, exploration time lengthens and holiday festivities emerge to delight visitors.

The Scottsdale area is particularly popular for Bay Area visitors—San Francisco is actually the city’s #3 visitation market. Most visitors flock to Scottsdale in March to enjoy Major League Baseball’s spring training, but visiting the area late in the year is sure to be a memorable experience.

“Scottsdale is a winter adventure haven. It’s warmer winter weather and plethora of activities makes it the perfect destination for adventure seekers and luxury lovers alike. With daily highs of between 60 and 70 degrees throughout December, it’s a great warm-winter-weather getaway,” said Laura McMurchie, VP of Experience Scottsdale.

For those who prefer the indoors, you can’t go wrong with a full day of shopping or visiting the countless museums offering selections of art and history from the region’s rich culture. For outdoor lovers, adventures in Scottsdale are available—and encouraged—year-round. Explore endless hiking and biking trails, and so much more under the desert sun.

On the food and wine front—Scottsdale continues to grow with different restaurants, bakeries, and the wine tasting rooms.

Scottsdale holiday festivities

A trip to Scottsdale in December wouldn’t be complete without partaking in some of the city’s exciting holiday events. Although there’s no snow, the city is full of holiday cheer.

Here are a few notable holiday activities:

Las Nochesde las Luminarias

Las Nochesde las Luminarias: Located at the nearby Desert Botanical Gardens, this colorful celebration of light and music shines under the dark desert sky. Over 8,000 hand-lit luminaria bags decorate the 55 acres of gardens filled with cacti and flowers to the accompaniment of Electric Desert: A Light and Sound Experience by Klip Collective. The event runs from December 1-23 and 26-31, 2018.

Scottsdazzle: This classic Scottsdale holiday tradition located in the heart of Old Town lasts the entire month of December and is filled with delicious food, live performances, wine and ale crawls and tons of holiday cheer. The entire town joins together to celebrate holiday traditions with a calendar of events jam-packed with fun activities, food and drink specials at Old Town’s many bars and restaurants, art installations and much more.

Scottsdazzle

Christmas Lights Segway Tour: Every day in December, Scottsdale visitors have the opportunity to see the festive lights draped throughout Old Town in a special way: by riding a Segway through the streets at night! With tour guides donning costumes and complimentary warm apple cider halfway through the tour, this event is sure to dazzle you.

With so many exciting holiday traditions available, it can be difficult to choose which one takes the cake. Of course, even more holiday cheer is in store at the many luxurious resorts and hotels in the Scottsdale area. I had the joy of experiencing so many festive activities during my visits to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Celebrate Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort is a paradise set amongst the colorful desert beyond, featuring vast open green spaces, lagoons, fountains and a distinct Spanish colonial style.



The resort is also renowned for its exciting “Christmas at the Princess” event, during which the resort transforms into a magical winter wonderland to delight adults and children alike.



This year, Christmas at the Princess features both repeat and new events and attractions to make guests feel right at home during the holiday season.



Enchanted Plaza Musical Tree & Animated Holiday Light Show: It wouldn’t be the holiday season without festive twinkling lights, and the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess does not disappoint. The resort features a massive Christmas tree in the Enchanted Plaza adorned with over 70,000 colorful LED lights. Every night, the tree lights dance to holiday music. The Plaza is also home to a one-of-a-kind, five-minute animated video projected against the resort walls at the top of each hour.

Lagoon Lights at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Lagoon Lights: To add to the glittery, twinkling decorations, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess also showcases its Lagoon Lights. More than 4.5 million LED lights glisten in the darkness among the resort’s many lagoons, trees and walkways.

Visitors are able to view the lights by strolling through the resort on foot or by hitching a ride on the Princess Express Train, which enters the Lagoon Lights area through a spectacular 17-foot tunnel before touring the lagoons filled with exciting decorations, such as glistening swans, 14-foot poinsettias and a candy cane forest.

Ice rink in the middle of the desert at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Outdoor Desert Ice Skating Rink

You wouldn’t expect to find an outdoor ice rink in the middle of the desert, but the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess exceeds expectations with its 6,000 square-foot Desert Ice Skating Rink outside under the desert sky. Rent skates and twirl from morning until night on the rink or sit back and watch one of the many Ice skating performances put on by the resort.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Explore, unwind and enjoy

Aside from the Fairmont’s many holiday festivities, the resort sets itself apart by providing an oasis in the desert. Nature is right there to explore and enjoy if you so desire, filled with colorful cacti and facing the McDowell Mountains in the distance.



The resort features 750 guest rooms and suites, each decorated in a modern style and warm, Southwestern colors like cream and burnt orange. If you really want to splurge – upgrade to the Fairmont Gold, their exclusive lifestyle travel experience with 69 guest rooms and suites, private Gold-member lounge, meeting center and more. Upon arrival, you are immediately welcomed to an exclusive separate reception desk with a “taste of Arizona” welcome drink in-hand. Other amenities are private concierge services available daily from 6:30 am – 9 pm, Complimentary deluxe continental breakfast and evening canapés.



On the resort grounds is where you can find a variety of relaxing, fun and luxurious offerings, six beautiful pools with waterslides, cabanas and a white sand beach and a Family Adventure Center to entertain children.



If you’re hungry, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has award-winning restaurants and lounges on site. During my visit, I enjoyed a holiday egg nog cocktail at Bourbon Steak, then made my way to La Hacienda for a taste of their Mexican cuisine.



To top it all off, the resort also has a lavish and expansive Spa, (one of the largest I’ve seen) where fitness, relaxation and pampering are the top priorities. The eucalyptus inhalation room, Swedish dry sauna and co-ed grotto waterfall area are just a few experiences offered, in addition to the restorative treatments on the spa menu. I enjoyed a fantastic 90-minute massage during my visit – it’s my “go to” when traveling.



With its family-friendly events, festive holiday activities, wide variety of amenities and adventures and sophisticated atmosphere, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a wonderful destination choice.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Continue the holiday spirit at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

After my stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, I ventured off to another favorite spot, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. A Southwestern utopia, the resort combines adventure, pampering and nature to create a romantic, inviting getaway.



The holiday events also continue at the Four Seasons Troon North, including numerous family-friendly activities.



Brunch with Santa: Four Seasons Troon North offers a delicious brunch with Santa! Children and adults can enjoy food from on-site restaurant Proof, An American Canteen on December 22, 2018.



Festive Flicks: Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without watching classic holiday movies, and the Four Seasons Troon North provides the ultimate film-watching experience on December 27 and 28. Guests receive complimentary admission to the resort’s lawn cinema to view family-friendly Christmas movies while munching on popcorn and sipping tasty hot chocolate.



Santa Letter Station: During December, kids can make sure they get their letters to Santa by visiting the Four Seasons Troon North’s Santa Letter Station and writing a note on special Christmas-themed stationery.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

The resort’s fun isn’t just for kids, though. Four Seasons Troon North offers a wide variety of activities for adults year-round, whether you aim to relax in the spa or hit the trails on a mountain bike.

Four Seasons Troon North’s character is displayed throughout their unique and beautiful location in the desert foothills of North Scottsdale. They offer guests an authentic luxury desert experience.

Their newly completed $13 million renovation has yielded all new contemporary guest rooms, suites, pool furnishings, new Talavera restaurant and Gin Bar, new lobby and public areas. “Acclaimed restaurants Talavera, newly re-concepted as a contemporary Spanish steakhouse, and Proof, An American Canteen, showcase the craftsmanship of our talented culinary team through creative, artful dishes and offer special touches, such as the amazing house-made ice cream at Proof.

We are also proud to offer the many small Four Seasons’ touches that make our resort a home away from home, such as complimentary coffee and pastries in the lobby each morning,” said Jennifer Franklin, Director of Public Relations and Communications.

Moon above Pinnacle Peak

Thanks to the Four Seasons Troon North’s unique location in the desert foothills of Scottsdale, guests have the opportunity to enjoy natural adventures and relaxation on the same property. Hiking and mountain biking trails are ready to be traversed, Thursday night stargazing tours showcase the brilliant desert sky and the resort’s gorgeous pool is a magical place to splash and lounge under the sun.

“We embrace outdoor living in winter and encourage our guests to do the same. Winter is great time to explore the resort and the surrounding desert through guided nature tours at the resort, guided hikes to Pinnacle Peak, outdoor fitness classes at The Spa, and al fresco dining on our restaurant and bar patios,” said Franklin. Guests who choose a Premier casita as their accommodation can even enjoy watching a flat screen television on their patio and in many of their one-bedroom suites.

Other fun activities include weekly beer tastings at Proof, Spanish wine and spirit tastings at Talavera and margarita-making demonstrations at the pool – all complimentary for guests. Families with children enjoy their year-round, daily Kids for All Seasons program, which is also complimentary for resort guests.

Troon North Golf Club. Credit: Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale

The resort’s spa offers a variety of services and activities, including luxurious and relaxing treatments, yoga classes and aromatherapy. If you love golf, Four Seasons Troon North also provides guests with top-quality golf experiences, with shuttles leading to two celebrated golf courses: Pinnacle and Monument. Golf lovers will appreciate the challenge of the 18-hole courses, each with gorgeous Arizona desert views in the distance.

While in Scottsdale

Although both the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and Four Seasons Troon North provide amazing amenities and experiences, I also took some time to experience local Scottsdale during the holiday season. A few destinations included LDV Winery, lunch at Postino and a fantastic dinner at FnB restaurant.

LDV Winery has been producing wine for years. During my trip I stopped into their winery’s brand-new tasting room, located in Old Town Scottsdale, making it the perfect destination for wine-loving locals and visitors. LDV offers estate-grown Rhone-varietal wines by the glass or bottle at the tasting counter, on one of the beautiful outdoor patios or take a case home. The actual vineyard and winery are located in the Chiricahua Mountains in southeastern Arizona.

Afterwards, I dropped by Postino, a destination for wine, beer and a fantastic selection of bruschettaincluding: Brie and Apples with Fig Spread, Fresh Mozzarella with Tomato & Basil and Prosciutto with Figs and Mascarpone.

One of numerous Arizona locations, Postino Highland in Scottsdale is located in a restored midcentury modern bank. Today, the restaurant and bar highlights a shaded patio with water fountains, a bright color palette and a feature wall of matchbooks collected from the Phoenix community.

My final stop in Scottsdale was FnB, a celebrated restaurant and bar featuring a constantly rotating selection of delicacies. Award winning Chef, Charleen Badman, utilizes vegetables and locally grown ingredients to create both filling dinners and small plates called FnBites. Front of House Manager and Beverage Director Pavle Milicis well-known for creating the restaurant’s Arizona-only wine program, which allows guests to try unique Arizona blends from the state’s top wineries. With its ever-changing menus and wine lists, FnB is sure to meet a variety of tastes in downtown Scottsdale.

Left: LDV Winery; Right Top: Postino Bruchetta; Right Bottom: FnB roasted beefsteak tomato, oregano, olives, pepperoncini, and feta.

Yet another memorable experience in Scottsdale

It can be difficult traveling away from home during the holidays, but my stay in Scottsdale was nothing short of amazing…once again.

Both the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and Four Seasons Troon North provided hours of holiday festivities to enjoy, as well as top-quality service and luxurious amenities to sink into when a break was needed. And with Scottsdale’s wide variety of dining options, both my holiday spirit and my taste buds were satisfied.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES