Christmas Star: See Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to be just a mere tenth of a degree apart. This great conjunction was visible for the first time in 800 years.

But if you caught it on a cloudy day, or just slept through it, it’s not too late to witness.

There’s a reason the rare phenomenon was named the “Christmas Star” — the giant planets will remain close for a few days this Christmas week.

While Jupiter and Saturn align every 20 years or so, it’s rare that they appear this close. It’s also rare that we would be able to see it at all, as the last time it happened was in the daylight 400 years ago, according to NASA.

NASA says you can see the great conjunction without any tools, just look southwest. But a small telescope will help if you want to catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s four large moons.

Or, you can check out the photos below to see what people saw around the world on Monday night.