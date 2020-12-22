Christmas Star: See Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to be just a mere tenth of a degree apart. This great conjunction was visible for the first time in 800 years.

But if you caught it on a cloudy day, or just slept through it, it’s not too late to witness.

There’s a reason the rare phenomenon was named the “Christmas Star” — the giant planets will remain close for a few days this Christmas week.

While Jupiter and Saturn align every 20 years or so, it’s rare that they appear this close. It’s also rare that we would be able to see it at all, as the last time it happened was in the daylight 400 years ago, according to NASA.

NASA says you can see the great conjunction without any tools, just look southwest. But a small telescope will help if you want to catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s four large moons.

Or, you can check out the photos below to see what people saw around the world on Monday night.

  • Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen in the sky, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, above Edgerton, Kan. The two planets are in their closest observable alignment since 1226. Appearing a tenth of a degree apart, the alignment known as the “great conjunction” has also been called the “Christmas Star.” (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A statue atop a half-scale replica of Seville, Spain’s La Giralda Tower stands in the foreground as Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, as well as the contrail of a jet, is seen after sunset Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A statue of a Kansa Indian atop the Kansas Statehouse stands in the foreground as Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kan. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. The two planets are in their closest observable alignment since 1226. Appearing a tenth of a degree apart, the alignment known as the “great conjunction” has also been called the “Christmas Star.” (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

