(KRON) — Director Christopher Nolan has brought his latest production to the East Bay. The director behind mega-hits like “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” and “Dunkirk” is shooting his current film on the campus of UC Berkeley.

“Oppenheimer” tells “the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb,” according to the Internet Movie Data Base. The movie, which Nolan also wrote the screenplay for, stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

“UC Berkeley is *always* ready for its close-up,” said the UC Berkeley Library in a tweet. “Today, the campus is making a start turn as a shooting location for ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.”

"And cars. Lots of vintage cars," added the tweet, which featured two photos of 1940s era automobiles parked on the Berkeley campus with the iconic UC Berkeley clock tower visible in the backdrop.











J. Robert Oppenheimer was a noted American physicist who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the development of the world’s first atomic bomb. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “accusations of disloyalty led to a government hearing that resulted in the loss of his security clearance and of his position as adviser to the highest echelons of the U.S. government.”

The celluloid version of Oppenheimer’s life, with Murphy in the title role, is due to be released in 2023.