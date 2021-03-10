Cinemark to reopen more Bay Area theaters this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Cinemark announced it is reopening more Bay Area theaters on Friday.

The theaters will reopen March 12, with more expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

Standard showtime tickets are available for purchase, along with the option to book a Private Watch Party to stay within their trusted group to watch a movie together.

The following theaters will reopen Friday:

Century 14 Vallejo – 109 Plaza Dr., Vallejo, CA 94591

– 109 Plaza Dr., Vallejo, CA 94591 Century Southland Mall – 256 Southland Mall Drive, Hayward, CA 94545

– 256 Southland Mall Drive, Hayward, CA 94545 Century at Hayward – 1069 B Street, Hayward Ca 94541

– 1069 B Street, Hayward Ca 94541 Century 16 Bayfair Mall – 15555 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578

– 15555 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578 Century at Pacific Commons and XD – 43917 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538

– 43917 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538 Century 25 Union Landing and XD – 32100 Union Landing, Union City, CA 94587

Cinemark says theaters will reopen with “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures”.

Select tickets are on sale now and more will go on sale this week.

Cinemark first announced the reopening of some Bay Area theaters last month.

AMC also announced the reopening of theaters earlier this month.