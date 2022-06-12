PINOLE, Calif. (BCN)– The city of Pinole this week announced the launch of a digital gift card program meant to encourage people to spend money at local businesses.

The Pinole Perks program for a limited time is offering people who purchase a digital gift card an additional 50 percent in money based on their purchase, according to the city.

More than 20 merchants around Pinole have signed up to participate in the program, which allows users to buy a card between $20 and $200.

“The Pinole Perks program is designed to promote small independent merchants, encourage shopping and dining at local businesses, and incentivize residents to resume and continue their patronage of services in Pinole,” city community development director Lilly Whalen said in the announcement about the program.

More details about the program and all participating businesses can be found by visiting pinoleperks.com

