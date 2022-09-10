COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County.

The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities in California to put a fully equipped electric police patrol car into service,” said Mayor Mark Landman.

“Our police fleet was an obvious place to prioritize, as these vehicles idle and drive extensively, with an overall efficiency of 9 miles per gallon. Even with the higher initial costs of purchasing the car, it’s less expensive overall with gas and maintenance savings. We are happy to help lead the way to a healthier gas-free future with electric patrol cars that refuel on electricity from Sonoma Clean Power Evergreen that saves our residents money over the life of the vehicle.”

Cotati officials purchased a Tesla Model Y for police patrol use/ The vehicle was manufactured at the Tesla Factory, the company’s automobile assemblu plant, in Fremont.

