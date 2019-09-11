Fremont City council votes to approve downtown homeless navigation center location

FREMONT (KRON) — The Fremont City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a new homeless navigation center located downtown behind City Hall.

Council members were met with with opposition and public comment from hundreds of Fremont residents, some of whom were outside city hall chanting against the navigation center.

A group against a navigation center for the homeless in #Fremont is rallying outside tonight's special city council meeting where members are expected to vote on a location for the center. @MKingstonNews is at the meeting, where 100 people are signed up to speak before the vote. pic.twitter.com/1CNukSWeeb — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 11, 2019

The meeting began Tuesday night with hundreds of speakers slated to address the council.

As of 9:20 p.m., there were still 100 speakers signed up to comment on the navigation center.

City spokeswoman just said they had 300 people signed up to speak and we've heard from 200 and have just 100 left to hear from. Disregard my last tweet! #FremontHomelessNavigationCenter — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) September 11, 2019

The city is considering two location for the navigation center, including a property on Decoto Road, near Regan Nursery and a parking lot located behind City Hall.

There are 178 homeless encampments in Fremont, the city said last month.

The navigation center would provide temporary housing and help the homeless transition into permanent housing.

The city hopes to open the center next year.

As of 9:40 p.m., the city council had not voted on the center’s location.