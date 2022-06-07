NOVATO, Calif. (BCN)– If you live in Novato and have an opinion about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, the Novato City Council wants to hear from you at its July 12 meeting.

City officials have also set up an online survey at novato.org/opennovato to collect opinions until June 26.

The city is committed to reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and the pollution generated from gas-powered leaf blowers is significant, according to a news release from city officials.

Starting in 2024, the sale of new gas-powered small off-road engines in equipment such as leaf blowers, mowers, trimmers and chainsaws will be banned in California.

Many other cities in the Bay Area have already banned such equipment.

“Eliminating the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in our community would immediately reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality,” said Gretchen Schubeck, Novato’s sustainability coordinator. “Should a ban be adopted, Novato will be joining many other communities in Marin County and across the state that have taken similar action to protect its residents and our environment.”

The State of California has set aside $30 million to support the transition to pollution-free landscaping equipment and help professional landscapers and gardeners purchase replacement equipment.

Information on how to access this funding is expected to be announced by California Air Resources Board in late-summer 2022.

