City council votes to increase Emeryville minimum wage

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — If you work in the restaurant industry in Emeryville, you’re now making more money than most servers in the country.

The city increased its minimum wage from $15 an hour to $16.30.

This puts more money in the pockets of staff, but also may increase how much you pay for a burger and fries.

They aren’t shutting their doors or raising prices just yet, but the owner of an Emeryville restaurant did say there are other restaurants in the city that have already had to let people go.”

“Part of the whole key to the whole restaurant is making our customers and staff feel comfortable and happy,” Douglas Smith said.

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe is just one of the many restaurants in Emeryville now paying their staff at least $16.30 an hour after a city council vote on Tuesday.

“It’s just another piece that we have to make sure we balance to maintain our viability to stay here to help serve our community and keep our staff employed,” Smith said.

Unique artwork, great food and beer and live music are what makes Rudy’s so great.

But they’re also open 18 hours a day and have up to 25 staff members working day in and day out which gets expensive for the Smith, the owner.

“If folks are willing to support in the community a higher minimum wage, we are hopeful they will be able to come out and support the restaurants in Emeryville that are now paying the higher minimum wage to all of the employees,” Smith said.

As of now, menu prices are going to stay the same and Smith is not looking at reducing his staff or hours.

But said he has to see how the numbers look at the end of the month before really knowing how much of an impact this minimum wage increase will feel like on his business.

“We ask that you come out and have breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with us so that we can continue to pay all those folks,” Smith said.

City council members have yet to comment on the change.