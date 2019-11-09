City of Healdsburg celebrates welcome home party following Kincade Fire evacuations

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — The city of Healdsburg celebrated its welcome home party Friday night at its downtown plaza.

“There’s a lot of love in this town,” one man said. “A lot of togetherness, it’s really just meet your neighbor more and the people down the street which is really nice.”

The city also had a chance to celebrate Halloween.

Many residents did not celebrate after being forced out of their homes for a week.

“I’m thankful that they rescheduled Halloween,” a woman said. “I think only Healdsburg could do that. That’s amazing.”

And many came back to no power or heat due to PG&E’s planned power shutoff.

“I wasn’t really in a holiday spirit,” another woman said. “Getting back, we’re so disoriented not knowing what day we’re on and everything having to be evacuated for four, five days. So it’s just great to be back in town – we love this town.”

The theme of this party was all about gratitude.

Plenty for the firefighters, police officers, and the incredible outcome – no lives lost in the Kincade Fire.

There was a chance to thank first responders at person.

Roads were closed off at the plaza so people can enjoy the event.

The fire destroyed homes and structures in Healdsburg..

But the community vows to stay strong – and welcomes all to come visit this small town in California’s wine country.

“We’re ready to go,” a man said. “Bring them into town, we’ll take care of everybody!”