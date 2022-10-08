OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland councilmembers and community leaders will join together Saturday morning for a day of mourning in the wake of the city’s deadly violence in recent weeks.

Councilmembers will be joined Saturday by Donald Lacy, Jr., of the LoveLife Foundation; Kev Choice, a cultural strategist of OaklandLoveLife; and Michelle “Mush” Lee, a cultural affairs commissioner. Between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Oakland City Hall, the group will gather and also gather throughout the city to bring attention to how neighborhoods are affected by violence.

Events will also take place at the following locations:

10 a.m. to 11:30am: #LoveLife Community Gathering, Bella Vista Park, 1025 E. 25th St.

10 a.m. to noon: Public Safety Town Hall, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1203 Willow St.

10:30 a.m. to noon: Community Town Hall on Public Safety, Bushrod Park, 560 59th St.\

Noon to 3 p.m.: Community Safety Day of Action starting at East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd., and ending at At Thy Word Ministries, 8915 International Blvd.

