City of Oakland will continue to enforce parking meters beginning July 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As businesses in Oakland slowly work their way to safely reopen, the city of Oakland announced it will reactivate all parking meters citywide beginning July 6.

The city will maintain standard pricing at all street meters and in city-owned garages and lots.

When parking meter enforcement resumes on July 6, each car will get one warning ticket as a courtesy to inform the public of the change. The courtesy warning will only be given during the month of July.

After the initial courtesy warning, cars in violation will receive a regular parking citation.

All other temporary suspension of parking regulations announced in mid-March will remain in effect until further notice. The city will not be enforcing:

Time-limited parking

Residential permit parking

Street sweeping parking (Note: Street sweeping operations will continue, and the city asks for car owners’ to voluntarily comply with signs to allow street sweeper vehicles to access the curb)

The city of Oakland continues to enforce all other parking regulations, including but not limited to:

Parking meters (beginning July 6)

Red curbs, yellow curbs, white curbs and green curbs

Blue curbs and spaces

Fire hydrants

Sidewalk and crosswalk blocking

Double-parking and bike lane violations

Wheelchair ramp obstruction

Essential construction work and other “No Parking” signs

Unauthorized use of disabled person parking placards

Latest News Headlines: