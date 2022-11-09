VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-million dollar lawsuit over a 2017 police killing is now settled.

The City of Vallejo is set to pay more than $2 million to the family of Angel Ramos. The 21-year-old was shot and killed during a fight when police said he was armed with a knife.

Ramos’ family has claimed officers lied about him being armed and said no dollar amount is going to bring Angel back. The family decided settling the lawsuit would save them years of litigation and would allow them to move towards healing.

Their fight, however, is still focused on getting the officer who killed Angel terminated nearly six years after his killing. The Ramos family agreed to settle the civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit for $2.8 million.

The family called it “blood money.” “They’re definitely not satisfied and they’re continuing their advocacy towards the officer’s termination and towards getting prosecution,” said Melissa Nold, civil rights attorney.

Nold, representing the Ramos family, said the City of Vallejo has still not acknowledged that Ramos was unarmed when he was shot and killed by the officer in 2017. On the day of the shooting, the city said Ramos was threatening to stab someone with a knife during a fight.

“The officer claimed Angel had a big, shiny knife in his hand and was lunging it into his chest although the person and all the other witnesses were very clear he was punching. They were fists. He had an empty hand,” said Nold.

Vallejo police officer Zachary Jacobson is who the family wants to see terminated. From the beginning, they said Jacobson lied about what led up to the shooting.

There is no body cam video, but the Solano County District Attorney deemed the killing lawful. The Ramos family said the settlement proves something happened that should not have, and the truth still needs to get out.

“We’re still pushing forward towards that until we get it, whenever that is,” added Nold. She said once the civil case is formally dismissed the one-year statute of limitations to terminate officer Jacobson begins.

The family said they, along with the community, are demanding the officer be held accountable. KRON4 reached out to the Vallejo Police Department but they have not responded for comment.