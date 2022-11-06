OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will present NFL athlete and Oakland resident Josh Johnson with a key to the city and proclaim November 5 as “Josh Johnson Day,” the city announced Saturday.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and Fam 1st Family Foundation co-founder will be recognized for his leadership in the Oakland community. Fam 1st Family Foundation was founded in 2011 to ensure that youth from Oakland were provided with opportunities to expand their horizons through sports and family support services, according to the organization’s website.

Johnson will be honored by Schaaf in a ceremony Saturday afternoon at the West Oakland Youth Center.

