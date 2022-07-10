PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The City of Petaluma and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District plan to deliver a second rail station and electrify busses after receiving a $13 million grant on Friday.

The funds, which are provided by the California State Transportation Agency’s State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, will go mostly go towards the Petaluma North infill station and North McDowell Boulevard crossing upgrades. $3 million will help Petaluma Transit electrify and improve its bus fleet, as well as renovate bus stops.

SMART Board of Directors Chair David Rabbitt said the city will see “greatly enhanced transportation option” with the new station and 4.4 miles of new SMART pathway from Penngrove to Downtown Petaluma. “We are grateful for the State of California’s support, and we are thrilled to begin building Petaluma’s transportation network of the future,” Rabbitt stated.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett said the grant money marks a “significant milestone,” one that the city has been waiting for since SMART service began.

“Not only will this funding deliver our east side station but will substantially bolster our transit fleet electrification efforts, helping us reach our 2030 climate neutrality goal,” Barrett stated. “This successful regional partnership delivers for our community, our region and our future.”

