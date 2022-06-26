(KRON) – The City of Petaluma is holding a fireworks turn-in event today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot.

Petaluma residents can turn in any fireworks, no questions asked. The city has a zero-tolerance policy for all firework use including those previously deemed legal.

Petaluma residents who violate the firework use policy are subject to fines of $1,000 or more. More information on the fireworks turn-in event can be found on the City of Petaluma website.