Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta detained during rowdy Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting

WARNING: The protest video is raw and may contain inappropriate language.

FRESNO, California – Civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta was detained during a demonstration at the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Huerta was among eight who were detained as the SEIU blocked the entrance the meeting “for failing to represent the county’s seniors, disabled, and their caregivers,” the SEIU 2015 says.

The protest was planned, and the demonstrators were “willing to risk arrest,” according to a press release.

More than 500 activists were expected at the demonstration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS: