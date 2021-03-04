Cliff House’s decade-old collection of celebrity photos going up for auction

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With the devastating closure of an iconic San Francisco restaurant, a local auction is helping customers say one final goodbye and hang onto what remains.

The Cliff House closed its door for good on New Year’s Eve after the National Park Service took too long to renew a long term contract, according to the current owners who operated it for 47 years.

The century-old restaurant’s collection of over 210 celebrity photos will go up to bid at Turner Auctions + Appraisals on Saturday, March 13.

The celebrity photos in the online auction will feature movie stars, sports figures and other noted personalities. The framed photos, most of them with autographs and inscriptions, were on the walls of the Cliff House for many decades — from the 1930s to present day.

Some of those celebs include people like Cary Grant, John Wayne, Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, the Marx Brothers, Jerry Rice, Barry Bonds, Clint Eastwood, Carlos Santana and many more.

Turner Auctions + Appraisals will begin its online auction at 10:30 a.m.

Sale items are currently available for preview and bidding.

Additional Cliff House-related personal property is being sold by Rabin Worldwide on March 11 and 12.

For more information on the Rabin auction, visit www.rabin.com.