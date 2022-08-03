(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday.

The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools.

Here are the closest national parks from San Francisco:

Eugene O’Neill National Historic Site

This national historic site includes a ranger that will guide you through Eugene O’Neill’s house. Visitors can access O’Neill’s house through the shuttle. Feel free to explore the grounds surrounding the house. Entrance to the park, shuttle, and tour are free to the public.

Fort Point National Historic Site

This fort, built for defense during the Civil War and used throughout World War II, sits right under the Golden Gate Bridge. The historic site has self-guided tours, guided tours, and features a 28-minute video about the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. Entrance to the fort is free.

John Muir National Historic Site

Visitors can explore the home of John Muir, one of the United States’ most famous conservationists. Kids can go on a scavenger hunt through his former home and grounds. Park entrance is free.

Muir Woods National Monument

Surrounded by dense forests and redwood trees, enjoy a peaceful stroll along the park trail. Parking must be reserved in advance and the trails are stroller friendly.

Yosemite National Park

North America’s tallest waterfall can be found in Yosemite National Park as well as giant sequoias towering over the ground. Park entrance is free, however reservations are required.