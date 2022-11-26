SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The call came in to SFFD around 9:55 a.m., reporting a boat collision on Alcatraz Island. SFFD reports that two people were aboard the boat, one man and one woman, along with three dogs. The vessel is “hard up on the rocks” on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz. The vessel was not taking on water, according to SFFD.

As of 10:50 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department was on the scene, and the United States Coast Guard had a helicopter overhead. SFPD officers reported that all occupants of the boat were safe. As of 10:35 a.m. the Coast Guard was collaborating with the boat operator to recover the boat off the rocks.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.