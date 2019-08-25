Coast Guard searches for missing man in water near Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) – Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who was reported missing near Discovery Bay on Sunday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Coast Guard responded to the Indian Slough where the man was reported missing.

The man has been identified as Efferin Cruz, who is in his mid 30’s, about 5’6″, and weighs about 185 pounds.

Officials say Cruz was on an inflatable craft in the water when it popped.

By 5:05 a.m., the Coast Guard had a boat and helicopter on the scene for the search. The Sheriff’s Department also arrived to assist.

Crews continue to search for Cruz at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco at (415) 399-3451.