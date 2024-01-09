SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning due to the return of king tides to the Bay Area, the National Weather Service has advised. The advisory will be in effect along the Bay shoreline from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding for flood-prone, low-lying areas near the Bay shoreline,” the NWS said.

Areas under advisory include the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the North Bay shoreline. Seawater could impact low-lying areas, including roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks, and access routes to coves and narrow beaches.

King tides are expected along the San Francisco Bay coastline from Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 13, according to the Southern Marin Fire District. King tides is a popular, non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high astronomical tides.

Wednesday’s flood advisory is expected to coincide with light-to-moderate rainfall that’s expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The midweek rain could precede a heavier round of rainfall that may arrive later in the week, according to the NWS.