SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in custody after police making a routine traffic stop discovered suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The stop was made early Tuesday morning when an SRPD officer driving in the area of Coffee Lane and Bluebell Drive observed a silver Toyota Corolla going at a high rate of speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation of traveling above the speed limit. According to the post, the Toyota’s driver and two additional occupants were contacted by the officer. That’s when the officer noticed loose marijuana buds, the smell of freshly burnt marijuana and a large glass bong.

After searching the vehicle, the officer found a small amount of cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle’s glove compartment. According to police, a further search revealed an unloaded AR-15 style rifle in the vehicle’s trunk.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, Angel Garcia, 20 of Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked into jail as a result of the investigation. Garcia was charged with the following:

Occupant carrying concealed weapon in vehicle

Possession of an assault weapon

Possession of unregistered firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm

No charges were filed for the vehicle’s other two occupants and they were released, according to police.