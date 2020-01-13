Coffey Park wall vandalized for 1st time since being rebuilt

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A wall in Coffey Park was vandalized Saturday night for the first time since it was rebuilt.

The Hopper Wall now has the words “COFFEY STRONG” on it, along with other markings made with graffitti.

The wall is symbolic to the community. Construction of the wall had just finished in summer of 2019.

The neighborhood was impacted by the Tubbs Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

The 2017 fire destroyed nearly every home in the area.

After severely impacting the community, the wall being rebuilt gave neighbors strength again.

Coffey Strong on Facebook shared the news on Sunday.