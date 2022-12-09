SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The second of two storm systems is arriving Friday, along with a cold front that will bring wind and rain to the Bay Area. The front will bring widespread rain and southerly winds starting tonight and continuing through Saturday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

“We do have a cold coming in from the north later this evening with rain beginning to develop up in the North Bay late tonight,” said NWS Meteorologist Roger Gass. “In addition, southerly winds will begin to increase ahead of this cold front with wind gusts potentially in excess of 45 mph.”

The main rain band will come through the North Bay around or slightly after sunrise on Saturday morning and move through the heart of the Bay Area Saturday morning, according to Gass.

“It’s going to eventually make it down to the Central Coast and the Monterey Bay region by the time we move into Saturday afternoon with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible through Sunday,” Gass said.

Meteorologists are forecasting that the storm could bring rain, gusty winds, heavy snow and possible thunderstorms, according to a news release from Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E said it is poised to respond to potential power outages and urges customers to be prepared. The NWS and PG&E meteorologists are both forecasting that the storm will arrive Friday and move southward Saturday.

Winds in the 40-50 mph range could be widespread with gusts over 50-55 mph possible in northern areas, PG&E said. The utility said it is planning an “all-hands-on-deck” response to address issues related to adverse weather.

Potential weather-related hazards the utility identified include:

Trees, limbs and other debris falling into powerlines

Damage to equipment and interrupting electric service

PG&E says it has a plan to respond to outages and has activated its companywide Emergency Operations Center. Local PG&E operations emergency centers will also be activated in impacted regions to provide support, the utility said.

“We are actively tracking the weather around the clock and supporting our local Electric Operations crews who are at the ready to respond to outage activity as quickly as possible,” said Evan Duffey, a PG&E meteorologist. “We urge customers to pay close attention to the weather and keep their situational awareness high to effectively respond to weather-related emergencies, as well as having an emergency plan in place to prepare for outages.”