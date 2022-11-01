(BCN)– A cold front that came through the Bay Area on Tuesday brought widespread rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the region at higher elevations received the most precipitation, with Mount Tamalpais receiving more than an inch of rain Tuesday, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Areas in the Santa Cruz Mountains received about seven-tenths of an inch of rain, while some North Bay valleys received about a third of an inch, according to Canepa. The weather system brought lower-than-normal temperatures for the Bay Area, and even colder weather is still on track later in the week along with some scattered showers, though “not widespread steady rain like we saw earlier today,” Canepa said.

According to the weather service, the coldest air is set to arrive by early Wednesday and will continue into early Friday, with lows forecast in the low to upper 30s with the potential for frost in interior lower elevations like the North Bay valleys.

