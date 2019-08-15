Colin Kaepernick reflects on three years of protest in video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In a video posted to his twitter account, ex-49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick commemorated the first time he took a knee three years ago protesting police violence.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people,” Kaepernick wrote in the twitter post along with the video.

The video can be viewed below, but we want to warn viewers that it contains graphic content.

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾



🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

The stand received major attention, and backlash, throughout the the NFL, and sparked a national discourse. Supporters applauded him for using his national platform to highlight the issue – with some athletes following his lead – while critics claimed it was disrespectful to the military.

“This stand wasn’t for me,” Kaepernick told reporters in 2016. “This is because I’m seeing things happen to people that don’t have a voice, people who don’t have a platform to talk and have their voices heard and effect change. I’m going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed.”

After opting out of his San Francisco contract in 2016, Kaepernick, essentially blackballed from the NFL, is not even able to secure a tryout from another team.

Meanwhile, the football-player-turned-activist has donated more than $1 million to multiple social justice charities around the country, and created the “Know Your Rights” youth program, which promotes awareness of higher education, self empowerment, and safe law enforcement interaction and instruction.