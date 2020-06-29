Colin Kaepernick teams up with Ava DuVernay for Netflix series based on his life

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with filmmaker Ava DuVernay for an upcoming Netflix series centered on his high school years.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Colin in Black & White” will be a scripted, six-episode series examining “Kaepernick’s adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

Kaepernick will appear as himself, executive produce, and narrate the series. An actor will be cast to play a young Kaepernick.

Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick.

According to Netflix, the drama was conceived in 2019 and scripts completed in May.

DuVernay tweeted about the new series, saying in part, “When it comes to @Kaepernick7, that story tracks the making of a singular American icon.”

No word on when the series will be released.

