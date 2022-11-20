FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — The Solano College Department of Public Safety is launching a new Homeless-to-College student program to help those experiencing homelessness to become college students.

No other colleges or universities in the country currently have such a program. Solano Community College and the state have many programs to help students who are experiencing homelessness.

These programs help pay for books, supplies, food, rent, counseling services, transportation, and other costs. Students will just have to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Application in order to receive these benefits and resources.

“SCC wants to serve all members of our community and encourages those who need support to enroll in classes. We will help them apply for financial aid, secure food and housing, and receive support services. The fact that our Department of Public Safety has initiated this effort to help the unhoused demonstrates their commitment to transforming students’ lives,” said Superintendent-President Dr. Celia Esposito-Noy.

