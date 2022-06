WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — A collision on Monday afternoon in Walnut Creek brought down power lines, prompting police to close down Ygnacio Valley Road in both directions between San Carlos Drive and Bancroft Road. No information about injuries was immediately available.

WCPD is currently investigating a vehicle

collision in the area of Ygnacio Valley Rd between San

Carlos Dr and Bancroft. We are in the process of

closing down Ygnacio Valley Rd in both directions.

Please avoid the area. Unknown ETA for reopening due

to downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/N1x7Uqk9SH — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) June 13, 2022

In a post on Twitter about 12:30 p.m., Walnut Creek police asked motorists to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.