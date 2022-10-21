(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting that progress is being made on reopening the northbound 680 in Sunol after an earlier big rig crash blocked all lanes near CA-84 eastbound. Preparations are being made to open at least one lane at 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet from CHP Dublin.

Traffic is being diverted off CA-84. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.