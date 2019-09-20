Colorado woman puts injured bobcat in backseat with child

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRON) — Colorado parks and wildlife officials are asking residents to refrain from picking up wild animals after a woman put an injured bobcat in the backseat of her car next to her child.

The parks and wildlife department says the woman was lucky that no one was hurt in the ordeal.

The bobcat was placed in the car and put under a blanket next to a car seat.

Officials say the bobcat was too injured to react when put in the car.

However, when picked up by an officer, the bobcat was alert, hissing and even swiping at the officer with its claws.

The department now has a message to the public — Never pick up wild animals.

According to parks and wildlife officials, the bobcat’s back legs were paralyzed, forcing him to euthanized.