Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning.

The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down.

No injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined.

