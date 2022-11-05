(BCN) — Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week.

California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district to use unrestricted general funds to waive enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester. SMCCCD’s schools are Canada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.

The bill only waives fees for the San Mateo County district because it is a high cost-of-living region, according to the bill’s author, state Sen. Joshua Becker, D-San Mateo. Pending documented financial need, students can also be exempted from paying other fees.

Those who are not San Mateo County residents may still qualify for other scholarship programs and free services. Undocumented students who reside in San Mateo County who also are eligible for the non-resident fee waiver for undocumented students can qualify for both the non-resident tuition fee waiver and this enrollment fee waiver.

New students can receive the aid after applying to SMCCCD colleges and confirming their address and residency. The exemption will be automatically applied to the accounts of continuing students after confirmation of their address.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.