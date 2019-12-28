Community honors Cpl. Ronil Singh, Newman police officer killed in shooting one year ago

NEWMAN (CNN) — A Central Valley community gathered Thursday for the one year anniversary of the death of a Newman police officer.

Corporal Ronil Singh was fatally shot while on duty one year ago Thursday.

The brother of Singh thanked hundreds at a candlelight vigil who came to remember the Newman police officer gunned down one year ago.

“My family loves you,” Singh’s brother said.

Singh had just left his wife and newborn son on Christmas to head into work.

In the early morning hours he had pulled over a suspected drunk driver when the illegal immigrant reportedly opened fire, killing Singh.

His sacrifice and story touched many in the community.

Singh, moved to this country to pursue the american dream and become a police officer.

Matt Speckman worked with him at Turlock Police Department.

“He came from Fiji. He had an infectious smile, dreams, and did everything in his own,” Speckman said.

Singh worked hard to improve his English and moved his way up in the ranks of law enforcement.

He was a K9 police officer.

Members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office K9 team came to honor their brother.

“You don’t ever forget about it. You don’t ever lose sight of the sacrifice they made. You aren’t allowed to forget about it. It’s what gets you home at night.”

After a balloon release with blue lights in each one-the group walked to the site where singh was killed.

Once there, his family was presented with a flag pole memorial.

His widow and son presented flowers in a touching tribute.

“It’s really important to see officers are human and they are people with families that they have to come home to.”

His family grateful but still grieving.

“My brother we miss you, we love you so much. I know you’re looking down and I want you to know every day is not easy.”

