Community shows support at car wash for Stephen Romero

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A powerwash with purpose.

A chance to help the Romero family out — just a week into mourning the loss of their cherished 6-year-old boy, Stephen.

Stephen Romero was among the three victims killed during last Sunday’s shooting at the 41st Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

On Saturday, off east El Camino Real in Sunnyvale, cars stretched onto the streets, drivers waited patiently, for an opportunity to pay it forward.

Close Romero-family friend Alan Bermen was working side by side along Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety fire fighters, volunteering their time and effort.

“People are just coming up, giving donations instead of getting a wash,” Bermen said.

Bermen helped organize the car wash.

“That could have been any of us,” he said. “Man, that could have been anyone of our kids. I have a seven-year-old boy, ten month old daughter. So, it could have been anybody. It just really hits home when its somebody that age that just honestly doesn’t deserve that. I just felt like we had to do it.”

Stephen’s mother was also shot at the festival but is expected to survive.

So is his grandmother, who sustained injuries as well.

“I think its great everybody came out,” Alex Perriera, truck club member, said. “And you know, it’s a good way for everybody, the community to come together, especially at a hard time like this.”

“Everyone hopes that they don’t have to go through this one day,” Jonathan Verdugo, truck club member, said. “And when you do you hope that the community would gather around you too to help out man, so we want to do everything we can to get out there and nothing but blessings for this family.”

Friends and family have already raised more than $67,000 dollars online for the romero’s and every cent makes a difference.

“It’s a big positive thing in a bad situation,” Bermen said.