SUISUN CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A concerned neighbor who was awake and alert at 4 a.m. Saturday helped officers nab a suspect in a catalytic converter theft in Suisun City, police said. The neighbor contacted police around 4 a.m. reporting suspicious activity involving what appeared to be a catalytic converter theft in progress in the 400 block of Craven Drive, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle matching the description the neighbor had shared and made a traffic stop, police said. In between the front passenger’s legs was a freshly cut catalytic converter as well as tools needed to commit the crimes, according to police.

Two suspects were booked on suspicion of a variety of charges, police said.

