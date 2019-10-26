Concerns raised after taco truck serves ICE facility workers

BATAVIA, NY (KRON) — A taco truck in New York is now in the middle of the immigration debate.

It all has to do with the truck serving Mexican food to ICE employees.

Lloyd’s Taco Factory tweeted out an apology, saying it was a bad business decision and a lapse in judgment to send one of its food trucks to the federal detention facility in Batavia, which requested its presence for its workers to buy lunch.

“The people who are detained in Batavia, there are 700 people there,” Jennifer Connor said. “They’re there because of immigration issues, they’re not there because of criminal issues, but they experience really difficult and sometimes demeaning conditions. They have bad food a lot of the time and their portions are too small, so the fact that there are food issues inside Batavia and then a business is coming and serving Mexican food outside the facility.”

Connor runs the non-profit, Justice For Migrant Families Western New York, which Lloyd’s is now donating all the proceeds from yesterday to.

“Well, I think what they did was perfectly fine. There was nothing wrong with it,” Buffalo resident Haza Taha said. “But it was generous of them to go out and apologize like they did on Twitter.”

“I think it was an incredibly poor decision on the part of Lloyd’s,” Buffalo State College Professor Ruth Goldman said.

“It’s not right at all what they’re doing at the detention center, but I think they should enjoy Lloyd’s no matter where they are,” Peter Stadelman said.

The director of ICE put out a statement, which says in part, “An overwhelming percentage of the detainees are criminal aliens, who continued to commit more crimes after illegally entering the United States. We are doing our jobs, enforcing the laws and will not apologize for doing this, not even to a food truck that now chooses to discriminate against us.”